Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $18.38

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $17.51. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 609 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 544.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 47,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 578,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.