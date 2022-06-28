Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Canadian Solar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 278,475 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. 8,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.