Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. JinkoSolar accounts for 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of JinkoSolar worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,290 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $3,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE:JKS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 0.87. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.