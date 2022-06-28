Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $4,681,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

