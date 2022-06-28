Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $6,039,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $7,412,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $2,838,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,552. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

