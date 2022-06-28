Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 3,883 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 62,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

