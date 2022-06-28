Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.99. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $461.85 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

