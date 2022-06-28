Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $120.00 at JMP Securities

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $49.68 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,497,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

