good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading Down 1.2%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 24,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 174,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of good natured Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$90.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

