Golff (GOF) Market Cap Reaches $522,474.46

Golff (GOF) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Golff has a market cap of $522,474.46 and approximately $665,145.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golff has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,411.63 or 0.95024436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.