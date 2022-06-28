Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $7,062,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

