GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Lowered to $55.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $45.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $1,915,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

