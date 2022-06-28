GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 238,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,742 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. 5,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

