Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 205 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 404,172 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,028,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,054,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23.

