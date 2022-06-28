Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March comprises 0.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 7.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,671.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 51,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

