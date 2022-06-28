Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KJAN. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

