Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $385.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 24.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 1.34% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $385,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

