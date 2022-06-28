Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $235,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

