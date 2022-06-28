Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average is $271.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

