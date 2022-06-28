Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 18,210 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

