GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.91.

GitLab stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

