GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Down 90.7% in June

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GIA stock remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,641. GigCapital5 has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in GigCapital5 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 505,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

