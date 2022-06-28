George A. Fisk Sells 1,200 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. 769,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

