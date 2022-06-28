Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Genuine Parts worth $116,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,312. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

