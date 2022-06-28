Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 67,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,324,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
