Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 67,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,324,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

