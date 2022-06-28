General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

GE stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

