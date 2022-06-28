Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.20

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 901791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.53).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEMD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of £59.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.95.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

