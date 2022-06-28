GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 4.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 20,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,547,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.