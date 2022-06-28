GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.51

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 149608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

GCM has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price objective on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$128.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In related news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 181,700 shares in the company, valued at C$729,452.82. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 256,840 shares of company stock worth $1,147,917.

About GCM Mining (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

