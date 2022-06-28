GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.51

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 149608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCM. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price objective on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$344.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.15.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

In other GCM Mining news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Also, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$44,028. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 256,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,917.

GCM Mining Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

