Gather Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $259,371.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gather has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

