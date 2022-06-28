Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 75,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Garmin by 70.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 56.0% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 264.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.54. 6,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,031. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.