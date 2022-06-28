GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0193

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $22,228.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00262444 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008158 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,988,313 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

