Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 2,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,516. The stock has a market cap of $972.70 million, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 0.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BATRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

