G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,300 shares, a growth of 597.5% from the May 31st total of 117,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GMVD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 6,065 shares of the company were exchanged. G Medical Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

