G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 2,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

