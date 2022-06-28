Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) versus Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Critical Contrast

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A 19.78% 18.54% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$13.40 million $0.20 2.78 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 224.27%.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Corvus Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. It also explores for silver metals. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corvus Gold (Get Rating)

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

