Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 2%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $56.79. Approximately 8,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 598,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.93.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

