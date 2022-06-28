Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Cut to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 219,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

