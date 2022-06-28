Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Cut to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.
NYSE:BEN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 219,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $38.27.
In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
