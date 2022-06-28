FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.07.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in FONAR in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FONAR by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

