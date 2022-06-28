FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FOMC remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,793,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,866,280. FOMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About FOMO (Get Rating)

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, markets and sells disinfection products and services to individuals, hotels, hospitals, cruise ships, offices, and government facilities. It also provides hybrid disinfection devices with UVC and photo plasma devices. In addition, the company offers ultraviolet-C in-duct and portable devices, carbon filtration, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as bio-polar ionization disinfection for virus and volatile organic compound disinfection services.

