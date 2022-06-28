Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Down 5.7%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.12 and last traded at $94.48. Approximately 12,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 800,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

