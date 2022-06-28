FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 13,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 4,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of FirstRand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers deposit-taking services and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

