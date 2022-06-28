First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 205,925.0% in June

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, a growth of 205,925.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 958,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,687,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 609,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 528,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 323,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 19,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

