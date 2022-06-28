First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,096 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.97.

FSLR traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. 12,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

