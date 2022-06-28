Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $293.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

