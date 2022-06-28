Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average of $218.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

