Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 392,289 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 307.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 602.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

