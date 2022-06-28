Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $372,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 77,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

