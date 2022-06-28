Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.